TMS MAKES WAVES AS UK's FIRST CARBON NEUTRAL MARINE ENGINEERING COMPANY

TMS, the Devon-based marine engineering firm, has set the UK sustainability standard for the marine engineering sector by becoming the first of its kind to achieve carbon neutral status under scope 1 and 2 of a framework devised and overseen by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

The Dawlish firm's decision to lead the way is widely anticipated to be viewed as a step-change for the industry, and prompt other organisations operating in the sector to follow suit as part of wider ambitions to become net zero by 2050.

To achieve carbon neutral status (scope 1 and 2), an organisation must have measured and offset all direct and indirect greenhouse emissions from its own operations and energy use.

TMS achieved this through offsetting a total of 469 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) by voluntarily investing in credits that support two landmark projects. These include the Bank Farm Regenerative Project in the UK and the Vanga Blue Forest Project in Kenya.

Backing these two initiatives enabled TMS to support a UK sustainability project in tandem with investing in blue carbon, the result of nature-based carbon capture in oceans and coasts, which is aligned with the work of the marine engineering firm.

Roger Full, Commercial Director at TMS, comments: “This is a huge step forward, not only for TMS as a business but also for the sector as a whole. As a marine engineering firm, we recognise our responsibility to protect the environment we work in, our oceans and the planet. Additionally, the UK government is seeking to reduce maritime emissions by 30 per cent before 2030, so it is important that companies take a proactive approach when it comes to mitigating their carbon footprint. Our latest achievement highlights that we're doing just that whilst paving the way for change across our sector.”

Ashley Webber, Director at Balanced Energy, the environmental consultancy that awarded TMS carbon neutral status (scope 1 and 2), adds:“By achieving carbon neutral status under scope 1 and 2, TMS has set a high industry standard that we hope other organisations in the sector will be encouraged to follow. By becoming a more sustainable business, TMS will not only enhance its own environmental reputation and bolster its commercial position, but set the wheels in motion for the entire sector to become more sustainable. That in itself is hugely commendable.”

For more information on TMS visit . For more information on the GHG Protocol visit .

