One Person Injured In Drone Attack In Odesa Region
According to Kiper, the enemy continues to attack the Odesa region with UCAVs; several more cases of debris falling and hits without detonation have been recorded.
“At least one person was injured. Details about the victims are being clarified,” Kiper wrote.Read also: Ukraine urges UN to support resolution on return of abducted children
He added that residential and non-residential buildings, as well as garages, were damaged in Odesa as a result of the attack. Debris was also reported to have fallen in outdoor areas in rural locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attack on the morning of November 21 damaged private houses in Odesa, and a UAV was also spotted falling on the territory of a hotel.
