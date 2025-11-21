One Person Injured In Drone Attack In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to Kiper, the enemy continues to attack the Odesa region with UCAVs; several more cases of debris falling and hits without detonation have been recorded.

“At least one person was injured. Details about the victims are being clarified,” Kiper wrote.

Ukraine urges UN to support resolution on return of abducted children

He added that residential and non-residential buildings, as well as garages, were damaged in Odesa as a result of the attack. Debris was also reported to have fallen in outdoor areas in rural locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attack on the morning of November 21 damaged private houses in Odesa, and a UAV was also spotted falling on the territory of a hotel.