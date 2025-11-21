D-8 Media Forum Studies Responsible Journalism And Digital Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The D-8 Media Forum hosted a panel discussion titled "Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation" under the theme "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity," Trend reports.

Faruk Wasif Omar, Director General of the Bangladesh Press Institute, emphasized the need for social platforms like Facebook and YouTube to act responsibly in fact-checking.

“Today, digital development has reached a level where distinguishing reality from artificial intelligence products is difficult. In the age of bloggers and TikTokers, we need to influence the areas where young people are active. Combating fake information has become increasingly challenging. When discussing false information, it is necessary to identify its source. Platforms like Facebook and YouTube must be responsible in verifying facts,” he stressed.

Elham Abedini, Head of International Relations at Iran's Press TV, highlighted the importance of establishing clear protocols for information dissemination.

“The most important task is to develop protocols that regulate the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. Our achievements in this area are minimal. Centers established under the D-8 framework can bring us together on AI issues. We must determine how journalism can continue in the AI era and identify ways to benefit from AI positively. AI can also bring us closer to each other,” Abedini noted.

Ezzat Ibrahim Youssef, Editor-in-Chief of Egypt's Al-Ahram Weekly and Al-Ahram Online, spoke about the dominance of algorithms over newsrooms.

“The dominance of social platforms will continue in the future. Governments will no longer be able to regulate the media as before, and as a result, media institutions will face the necessity of coming together. Establishing new centers is an important step in discussing these rules,” he said.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation has inaugurated a media forum titled "Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion" in Baku. Approximately 150 visitors are participating in the forum, including 71 representatives from the eight member nations and the D-8 Secretariat.