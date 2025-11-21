AI Conference Explores Future Of Accounting, Auditing In Digital Age

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Artificial Intelligence and its Role in the Accounting and Auditing Profession conference commenced on Wednesday, bringing together experts and professionals from Qatar and abroad to discuss the major transformations the sector is undergoing amid rapid advancements in modern technologies.

The conference also explored the opportunities and challenges that artificial intelligence presents to accounting and auditing practices.

Organized by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conference sessions focused on the latest AI tools used in accounting, their role in financial data analysis, the challenges associated with their implementation, and ways to enhance compliance and transparency and improve financial risk management using smart technologies.

The conference also highlighted the importance of ethical considerations in employing AI in accounting, particularly regarding data privacy protection and information security, given their pivotal role in fostering confidence in

the results of financial transactions.

During the opening session, QCPA President, Dr. Hashim Al Sayed, affirmed that the world is witnessing numerous developments, most notably in information and communication technology, where AI has begun performing many tasks previously carried out by humans, across various fields.

The accounting profession was no exception; in fact, it is among the ones most affected by artificial intelligence, facing numerous challenges that have forced it to keep pace with change and development.

In his address, Dr. Al Sayed pointed out that AI has become a strategic partner for accountants, helping them improve quality and performance, and giving them time to develop their skills amidst the digital transformation that institutions are undergoing.

He also called for updating academic programs to keep pace with technological advancements and to enable members of the profession to acquire data analysis skills and work with smart tools.