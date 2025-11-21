Announcement Of Drawings (CK95) - Totalkredit A/S
21. November 2025
Announcement of drawings (CK95)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 21 November 2025.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S
