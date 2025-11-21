Amazon Black Friday Is Evolving: Campers Are Ditching“Fake Deals” For Green Sustainable Energy With Power Queen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen today announced its official Amazon Black Friday offers, releasing a new lineup of promotions that reflects a major shift in how European campers and RV travelers approach seasonal deals. As Amazon Black Friday evolves away from“flash bargain hunting,” more consumers are choosing long-term green energy solutions - especially









A supposed bargain on a low-end lead-acid battery often hides a double trap: in real use it barely lasts two or three years before losing capacity or failing; and every extra replacement increases waste and ends up costing more than a robust lithium solution.

The real“hack” is to treat the battery as a sustainable energy investment. Power Queen LiFePO4 batteries offer up to 10 years of lifespan, deep-discharge capability and low maintenance, which means fewer replacements, less waste and a smoother total cost - especially with Power Queen Black Friday deals.





This offer is made for those who plan ahead:

6% from €600

8% from €1,000

8% off battery + charger bundles

10% referral discount and 10% for newsletter subscription

Three best-sellers cover the essentials:

1. 12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth (€303.99) – Campers

On Black Friday only: buy 4 units and get one 12V 100Ah H190 free (offer limited to 2 customers).

2. 12V 280Ah (€469.99) or 12V 300Ah (€514.99) – Home Backup & Campers

When you purchase one battery and any two accessories, you receive an additional 10% discount.





For many, the real“deal” of Amazon Black Friday day is no longer a one-off discount on an anonymous battery, but the decision to step into greener, more sustainable energy with Power Queen. Get Power Queen Black Friday Shopping HERE.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a family-oriented LiFePO4 battery brand, inspired by strength, care, and a sustainable lifestyle.

Power Queen stands for innovative energy storage solutions with long-term economic benefits, delivering safe and dependable power for campers, boat owners, and households who rely on trusted energy wherever life takes them.

Contact Info:

Name: Willa Zhang

Email:...

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at