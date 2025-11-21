Chagee To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 28, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“Chagee” or the“Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2025. The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 28, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Chagee Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via ... up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at chagee.

About Chagee Holdings Limited

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

