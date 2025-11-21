Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Worth?Recent years have seen a robust expansion of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. Projected to escalate from $8.47 billion in 2024 to $9.15 billion in 2025, the market exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth observed in the historic phase is attributable to several factors; there has been a surge in awareness and diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), growth in healthcare spending, an increase in the elderly population, expansion of treatment alternatives for pulmonary arterial hypertension, and an uptick in research and developmental activities focused on pulmonary hypertension.

The market size for pulmonary arterial hypertension is projected to witness robust expansion in the ensuing years, increasing to ""$12.69 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors such as the adoption of innovative treatment methodologies for pulmonary arterial hypertension, heightened emphasis on primary detection and diagnosis, an enlarging pipeline of PAH drugs and treatments, inclusion of precision medicine in PAH care, and the development of healthcare facilities in emerging markets can justify the growth during the forecast period. Noteworthy market trends include progressive strides in medical imaging and diagnostic technologies, collaborating and partnering for drug advancements, patient-focused methods in managing pulmonary arterial hypertension, and escalated utilization of combination therapy.

Download a free sample of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market?

The surge in instances of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease is helping to expand the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The escalating occurrences of PAH and the subsequent admissions of patients for therapy should enhance the need for pertinent drugs within the projected period. As per a report issued by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc., in any given year, PAH is expected to be diagnosed in one or two people per million in the USA. This corresponds to 500–1000 new diagnoses per annum, with Europe presumed to show comparable incidence rates.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market?

Major players in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension include:

. United Therapeutics Corporation

. Acceleron Pharma Inc.

. Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Eli Lilly and Company

. Gilead Sciences Inc.

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Johnson & Johnson

. Liquidia Technologies Inc.

. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Sector?

Leading firms in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are creating more sophisticated products, like Winrevair, to enhance the available treatment options and results for those dealing with this severe health issue. For example, Merck & Co. Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical corporation hailing from the US, unveiled Winrevair in March 2024 for treating adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Winrevair became the first therapy to target activin signaling for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), receiving the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency in the US. This pioneering treatment restores the equilibrium between pro and anti-proliferative signals, effectively managing the vascular cell proliferation linked to PAH. Consequently, it paves the way for a novel class of therapy for this circumstance.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Share?

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous Or subcutaneous, Inhalational

3) By Distribution channel: Retail, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs): Bosentan, Ambrisentan, Macitentan

2) By PDE-5 Inhibitors: Sildenafil, Tadalafil

3) By Prostacyclin And Prostacyclin Analogs: Epoprostenol, Treprostinil, Iloprost

4) By SGC Stimulators: Riociguat

View the full pulmonary arterial hypertension market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market?

In 2024, North America held the position of being the leading region in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. This market report examines regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Anti Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2025

report/anti-hypertensive-drugs-global-market-report

Anticoagulant Global Market Report 2025

report/anticoagulant-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: