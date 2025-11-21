Dia Mirza Wraps Up Her Upcoming Love Story With Rahul Bhat, Shares Celebration Pics

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming love story with Rahul Bhat.

The actress shared glimpses from the wrap-up celebration on Instagram. The photos and videos gave a peek into the joyous moments behind the scenes. The production house announced the wrap-up on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos that showed the entire team celebrating together by cutting a cake. Sharing the post, the Kovid Gupta Films wrote,“A WRAP of epic proportions! Thank you to our wonderful Actors, @diamirzaofficial and @itsrahulbhat, Director @kanwal; Producers @sanjay__gulati @kovidgupta kumar and incredible team members!.”

Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat reposted the images on their respective Instagram handles. The photos feature the entire cast and crew of the film posing together for group pictures. In one of the images, Dia is seen smiling while posing alongside her co-star Rahul. Another video shows both the actor along with the director Kanwal Sethi cutting the cake.

Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza have joined forces for an untitled love story, helmed by Indian-German filmmaker and screenwriter Kanwal Sethi. The film is expected to be a heartfelt and nuanced exploration of love and human emotions. The project marks the first collaboration between Dia and Rahul. The specifics such as the film's title, supporting cast, and release date are yet to be revealed.

The film is produced by Kovid Gupta. Before this, Gupta held the position of Head of Business Development at Vinod Chopra Films. He has also authored two bestselling books,“Kingdom of the Soap Queen: The Story of Balaji Telefilms” and“Redrawing India: The Teach For India Story.”

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was most recently seen in“Nadaaniyan,” which was released on Netflix on 7 March. The film also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, it narrated the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.