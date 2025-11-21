MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AEROSPACE HUB SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ATHERION AEROSPACE TO A NEW AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT ESTABLISH DUBAI SOUTH

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates –November 2025: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to advancing the aviation ecosystem, has signed an agreement with Atherion Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturing venture and a subsidiary of Economic Group Holdings (EGH).

The agreement was formalised during the Dubai Airshow 2025, and was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Sheikh Sultan Majid Hamad Binsaqar Alqasimi, Managing Director at Economic Group Holdings.

Through this partnership, Atherion Aerospace will develop advanced aerospace manufacturing services from its base at MBRAH, supporting the UAE's growing demand for specialised, high-value aviation production and contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming the world's leading aviation hub.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, said:“Our partnership with Atherion Aerospace marks an important milestone in strengthening Dubai's integrated aerospace ecosystem. As MBRAH continues to attract global industry players, this agreement reflects our commitment to supporting advanced manufacturing, fostering innovation, and enabling companies to thrive within Dubai South's world-class aviation infrastructure.”

Rawoof Ali, Executive Director of Economic Group Holdings, said:“We are proud to partner with Dubai South in establishing our new venture, Atherion Aerospace, marking Economic Group Holding's strategic entry into the aerospace manufacturing sector. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey to diversify and expand into high-value industries that align with the UAE's vision for industrial innovation and sustainable economic growth.”

Economic Group Holdings stands as one of the most respected multinational conglomerates across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Operating over 109 companies and employing more than 16,000 professionals, its diversified portfolio spans key sectors including transport, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, logistics, commodities and IT.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world's leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate's vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.