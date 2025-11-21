Responsible Conduct Of Research (RCR): UK Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Training Course (Feb 2, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include enhancing ethical clinical research practices, improving data integrity skills, and ensuring compliance with international guidelines. This course offers a valuable certification, appealing to professionals seeking to bolster their expertise and credentials in clinical trials.

This course provides an essential overview of Good Clinical Practice (GCP) principles, ensuring that participants understand the ethical and regulatory foundations of conducting clinical research. Topics covered include research integrity, participant safety, informed consent, data management, and compliance with international and federal guidelines.

Understand the main principles of Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Ensure ethical conduct andparticipant safety Know the importance of data integrity in clinical trials

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Clinical research professionals, including clinical research associates, investigators, and study coordinators

Medical writers, regulatory writers, and publication professionals

Quality assurance specialists and compliance officers in pharmaceutical and clinical research organisations Anyone involved in clinical trial documentation, regulatory submissions, or scientific publications seeking to improve their understanding of good practices and ethical guidelines

Samaa Al Tabbah

MARS (Medical Agency for Research and Statistics)

Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office. At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years.

Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years. She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.

Through her work, she has been involved in clinical research; more specifically, in training workshops carried out at the national and international level, in the delivery of sessions on different aspects of the conduct of clinical research, as well as in the conduction of different international clinical research projects.

She is the author of many scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals as well as a book titled "The Clinical Research Process from Initiation to Publication". She is an editorial member of two peer-reviewed scientific journals. She is an Assistant Professor at University Institute for Nursing (Lebanese Red Cross), where she delivers Pharmacology, Microbiology and, Public Health, Community Health, and Clinical Research courses. She was lately appointed as the Global Pharmacovigilance Society Ambassador of Lebanon where she also acts as an acting boardmember of the society.

