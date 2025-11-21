Fully Autonomous Vehicles Could Unlock $1Bn Opportunity For Qatar By 2035

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar could capture nearly $1bn in economic value from fully autonomous vehicles (FAVs) by 2035, according to new research from Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network. The new analysis around autonomous mobility builds on the firm's earlier regional study, which forecast a $18.7bn opportunity for GCC economies and $182bn globally.

Qatar is uniquely positioned to excel in the development of autonomous mobility, benefitting from several factors such as strong digital infrastructure, national 5G coverage, and an integrated public transport network that includes driverless metro operations and an electrified bus fleet. These foundations, coupled with Qatar's growing tourism sector and its role in hosting major global events, create ground for scaling new solutions. The country welcomed more than five million visitors in 2024, with tourism contributing QR55bn ($15bn) to GDP. Scalable FAV fleets could streamline visitor flows for mega-events, enhancing last-mile connectivity between attractions.

Notably, autonomous technologies are already being piloted in the country through leading operators such as Mowasalat (Karwa), which has tested robo-taxis and autonomous shuttles under the oversight of the Ministry of Transport. Driverless vehicles have also been deployed in controlled settings at Hamad International Airport. These early initiatives provide a foundation on which new technologies can be scaled.

Dr. Andreas Gissler, Partner at Strategy & Middle East, said:“The next decade will see a sprint among countries competing to capture market share in autonomous mobility. In this race, Qatar is well positioned to seize a $1bn economic opportunity. The nation's infrastructure provides a strong foundation for progress. This includes mixed-use districts suited to robo-taxis, large campuses ideal for shuttles, high-capacity feeder routes for robo-buses, as well as airport and waterfront corridors that could support passenger drones.”

Strategy&'s research indicates that Qatar's autonomous mobility ecosystem will evolve effectively through continued coordination among government entities, operators, and technology partners. Establishing a central program office could align funding, policy, and implementation, accelerating the shift from pilots to full-scale operations.

Mark Haddad, Partner at Strategy& Middle East, concluded:“Building on its early pilots and advanced digital infrastructure, Qatar is positioned to cross the next tipping point for autonomous mobility. The focus ahead is on achieving scale and trust. This means integrating technology, regulation, infrastructure, and public engagement, so that autonomous mobility becomes part of daily life and delivers tangible benefits to the economy.”