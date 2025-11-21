403
Arena Animation Inaugurates New Centre At Vijay Nagar, Indore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, November 21, 2025: Arena Animation, one of India's leading animation institutes in the country, has announced the inauguration of its new training centre at Vijay Nagar, Indore. The centre was inaugurated by Mr. Jateen Thakker, Co-founder & VFX Supervisor, ZebuFX in the presence of Mr. Shajan Samuel, Senior Vice President & National Sales Head- Arena Animation.
This launch marks a significant step in extending Arena Animation's legacy of delivering world-class training in animation, gaming, graphic design, digital content creation and multimedia technologies to aspiring creators in Indore and its neighbouring areas.
The Vijay Nagar, Indore centre is equipped with cutting edge infrastructure, offering students access to the latest tools, software and technologies essential for success in the dynamic creative industries. Spread across 6500 sq, the centre also features a dedicated 400 sq chroma setup, accommodating over 2000 learners.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Shajan Samuel, Senior Vice President & National Sales Head- Arena Animation said, "The launch of our new Arena Animation centre in Vijay Nagar, Indore represents more than just an expansion - it's a gateway to boundless creativity for the youth aspiring to join the AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming & comics) industry. At Arena Animation, we are committed to nurturing creative talent and empowering aspiring young professionals to pursue rewarding careers within the creative economy sectors. With this new centre, Indore's vibrant talent pool now has access to state-of-the-art education and resources of Arena Animation to bring their imagination to life and be industry ready professionals."
Mr. Jateen Thakker, Co-founder & VFX Supervisor, ZebuFX said, "The Indian VFX industry has evolved remarkably; from being a support function to becoming a creative force that helps shape stories on a global stage. Our artists continue to push creative and technical boundaries, delivering work that matches international standards across films, OTT, and advertising. Many of these artists within the VFX community are from premiere learning institutes such as Arena Animation. As AI and automation enter our workflows, they enhance efficiency, but the true essence of VFX will always lie in human creativity and storytelling. I am delighted to be a part of this launch today - a space that will no doubt become a springboard for the next generation of creators from this region."
The inauguration of the Vijay Nagar, Indore centre is part of Arena Animation's broader strategy to expand its footprint across the country, ensuring that aspiring creative minds have access to top-notch education and training, no matter where they are located.
New Centre Details:
Arena Animation, Vijayanagar, Indore
3rd Floor, Plot no 359,
Behind Best Western Plus Hotel
Scheme 54 PU4, Vijay Nagar, Indore
Contact: 9039300064
ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION
Arena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Media & Entertainment education. Arena has an extensive network of centres and has trained over 4,50,000 students globally since its inception in 1996.
Arena offers industry relevant coursesâ€ ̄on Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, Augment Reality, Virtual Reality and Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools.
