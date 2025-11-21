403
Altahar Secures Global Investor Trust To Scale India's Nano-Herbal Wellness Science Worldwide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, September, 2025: AltAhar, the wellness brand from DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., has deepened investor confidence with renewed funding commitments aimed at global expansion. Having first earned the trust of an angel investor who reinvested for AltAhar's worldwide growth, the company has now also secured an investment from the U.S., with a commitment to expand into the American market.
Founded in 2022 by Dr. Sushil Kumar - a Ph.D. chemist and a Patent Attorney - AltAhar blends traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern nanotechnology. Its innovative hybrid delivery model includes nano sized and optimized herbal concentrates, offering not only nano-based but also customized formulations based on a combination of synergistic herbs. This scientific personalization strengthens both efficacy and consumer appeal in diverse global markets.
Research Legacy Inspires Investment
Dr. Kumar's 17+ years of expertise in research, innovation management, and intellectual property laid the foundation for AltAhar's innovation journey. By merging Ayurveda with validated nanoscience, he has steered the development of patent-pending formulations that address modern lifestyle wellness needs. This credibility has been a cornerstone in attracting both domestic and international investor trust.
Investor Confidence Fuels Global Growth
The repeat investment from an Indian angel investor highlights trust in AltAhar's mission and execution. In parallel, the partnership with the investment from the U.S. provides a strategic opportunity to accelerate entry into one of the world's largest wellness markets. Together, these investments will finance manufacturing scale-up, strengthen the R&D pipeline, and build a robust Direct-to-Consumer global distribution network.
Technology That Redefines Herbal Wellness
AltAhar's proprietary nano-emulsification enhances absorption at the cellular level, enabling smaller, more effective doses while masking the bitterness of herbal formulations. The hybrid delivery model - combining nano, lyophilized, and optimized concentrates - allows customization for different health conditions, ensuring stability, faster action, and consumer-friendly use.
Expansion Roadmap
AltAhar is already selling in Australia and Russia, and an MOU is ongoing for Canada, the UAE, and African markets, along with its preparation for entry in the U.S. market by 2026, aligning well with the regulatory and export standards. The company also plans to expand its product portfolio with women's wellness solutions, immune-boosting kits, and functional beverages, all backed by multiple patent filings and 100% natural ingredients.
Dr. Kumar remarks, "For us, investment is more than capital - it is trust in our ability to modernize Ayurveda responsibly, and to take India's herbal science confidently to global markets." With investor backing and a differentiated product platform, AltAhar is set to position India as a global leader in next-generation, science-backed Ayurvedic wellness solutions
