Azerbaijan's Media Excellence Center Set To Enhance Media Ties, Turkish Official Says
He noted that Türkiye is ready to share its knowledge and experience, as well as strengthen international cooperation and coordination for the establishment of this center.
"We are witnessing deep changes in the field of communication. The integration of digital technologies into daily life, global uncertainties, and the crises they cause requires the formation of a communication concept that transcends national borders. To address complex global challenges, the responsibility of international organizations like D-8 is increasing.
While digital media, social networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) have accelerated information production and circulation, they have also facilitated the spread of 'fake' information and manipulation. The demand for accurate and reliable information has reached unprecedented levels. Information wars have become part of traditional conflicts, and today, states and societies are facing hybrid threats.
New media tools, combined with the power of AI, are being used as weapons to disrupt public order and undermine trust in state institutions. This reality requires a reevaluation of the concept of communication," Bayraktar added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment