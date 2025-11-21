Azerbaijan's Media Excellence Center Set To Enhance Media Ties, Turkish Official Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ The Center for Media Excellence to be established in Azerbaijan within the framework of D8 will further develop media cooperation and strengthen our joint strategic communication potential, Head of the Strategic Communication and Crisis Management Department of the Communications Directorate of the President of Türkiye, Bora Bayraktar, said at the D-8 Media Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye is ready to share its knowledge and experience, as well as strengthen international cooperation and coordination for the establishment of this center.

"We are witnessing deep changes in the field of communication. The integration of digital technologies into daily life, global uncertainties, and the crises they cause requires the formation of a communication concept that transcends national borders. To address complex global challenges, the responsibility of international organizations like D-8 is increasing.

While digital media, social networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) have accelerated information production and circulation, they have also facilitated the spread of 'fake' information and manipulation. The demand for accurate and reliable information has reached unprecedented levels. Information wars have become part of traditional conflicts, and today, states and societies are facing hybrid threats.

New media tools, combined with the power of AI, are being used as weapons to disrupt public order and undermine trust in state institutions. This reality requires a reevaluation of the concept of communication," Bayraktar added.