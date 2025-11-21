Russians Attack Medical Facility In Kherson At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, who also posted a video, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian occupiers continue their attempts to destroy social infrastructure in our community. At around 1:00 a.m., the enemy once again attacked one of the medical facilities in the Korabelny district. The building was damaged, but fortunately, no one was injured," Shanko wrote

According to him, about 20 windows were broken and the ceiling was damaged in the medical facility.

The CMA reported that over the past day, five settlements in the Kherson community were hit by Russian strikes. Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, and Molodizhne came under fire from Russian artillery and drone terror. Private and multi-story houses, two educational institutions, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

As a result of the attacks in the Kherson community, one person was killed and four were wounded.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region, one person was killed and eight were wounded, including one child, as a result of Russian aggression over the past 24 hour.