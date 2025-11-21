China Stocks Putting AI Froth Over Fragile Economic Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) As irrational AI exuberance courses through global markets, it stands to reason that sky-high Chinese stock valuations might also appear divorced from real-world fundamentals.

The second-largest economy is slowing, after all, upping the odds that deflation isn't going away anytime soon. And as Chinese equities rally to decade highs, it's becoming increasingly vital for President Xi Jinping to close the gap between investor exuberance and financial reality in his US$19 trillion economy.

This means acting boldly and transparently to implement the 15th Five-Year Plan blueprint for“high-quality development” unveiled by Xi's Communist Party in late October. It emphasizes technological self-reliance, more efficient manufacturing and a green transformation in the world's second-most populous nation.

These priorities include increasing the role of domestic consumption in driving growth, leveling playing fields across industries and doubling down on Xi's“Made in China 2025” scheme to dominate batteries, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology, electric vehicles and other technologies of the future.

The problem, of course, is implementation. Since formally taking the reins in 2013, Xi has talked big about market forces playing a“decisive” role in China's economic trajectory. Thirteen years on, the gap between rhetoric and reforms actually being put on the books remains yawning.

Xi's inner circle appears to understand that Beijing will be under intense scrutiny to ensure the coming 2026-2030 era is one of frenetic change and disruption. As the party puts it:“The period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan will be critical in this process as we work to reinforce the foundations and push ahead on all fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035.”

Remaining focused on these long-term aspirations in the months ahead could prove quite challenging, though. As deflation deepens and US tariffs hit global demand, the temptation will be to prioritize short-term stimulus to keep economic growth near 5% over supply-side upgrades.

This will be a difficult balancing act for Premier Li Qiang to pull off in 2026. And, for now, many stock investors seem happy to give Team Li the benefit of the doubt.

“Investors hold a lean-forward sentiment because they are underexposed in their portfolios to these AI trends in China,” says JPMorgan strategist Mark Fiteny.

This is partly thanks to global funds reallocating investments to China's biggest and most liquid corporate names. And partly a response to this year's headline-making tech successes - from EV maker BYD to AI upstart DeepSeek to e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group, strengthening its core businesses by going big on AI.

And since China Inc allocations remain below their 2015-2021 peak, the rally in Shanghai stocks seems to have real legs.