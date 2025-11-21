Shaitaan 2 To Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer 4 Upcoming Movies Set To Release Check Here

Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is currently in the news for the film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. However, he's set to rock the box office with several other movies soon. So, let's find out which films these are

After the success of the first part of 'Shaitaan,' the makers are now planning a sequel. However, they haven't revealed its release date yet.

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the comedy film 'Dhamaal 4.' Its shooting is complete. It's said that the film will be released by 2026.

Shooting for Rohit Shetty's film 'Golmaal 5' is about to start soon. Ajay Devgn will star alongside Arshad Warsi, Malavika Mohanan, and Kunal Kemmu.

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the lead role in 'Drishyam 3.' However, the release date for the film has not been finalized yet.

After the success of 'Raid' and 'Raid 2,' the makers are now deciding to make a third part.

In the film 'Haiwaan,' Ajay Devgn will also be seen in an important role alongside Akshay Kumar. According to media reports, he will have a cameo.