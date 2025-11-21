403
A.I. Boom Meets Market Reality As Nvidia's Rally Turns Into A $2.7 Trillion Rout
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wall Street's latest tech sell-off began like a celebration and ended like a margin call.
Nvidia delivered another blockbuster quarter – roughly $57 billion in revenue, up more than 60% year-on-year, and guidance toward $65 billion next quarter – yet by the close the chipmaker was down 3.2% and U.S. markets had shed more than $2.7 trillion in value.
The broader damage was brutal. The Nasdaq fell 2.2%, the S&P 500 1.6% and the Dow 0.8%, in the biggest intraday reversal since the April tariff shock. U.S. tech dropped about 2.7%, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index nearly 5%.
The VIX jumped to its highest close since April as the dollar index briefly brushed a six-month high before ending flat – classic risk-off price action in a world still dominated by the Federal Reserve and Washington's policy signals.
Under the surface, this was a classic“sell the news” on a wildly crowded AI trade. Nvidia 's stock jumped more than 5% early, then flipped negative as investors asked whether the half-trillion dollars of AI hardware spending it has booked through 2026 can really earn its keep.
Micron sank around 11%, AMD nearly 8%, Applied Materials lost more than 6%, and Palo Alto Networks slid over 7%. Among the“Magnificent Seven,” Apple slipped 0.9%, Microsoft 1.8%, Alphabet about 1.0%, Meta 0.2%, Amazon 2.5% and Tesla 2.2%.
Fed uncertainty hits risky tech
A delayed U.S. jobs report added confusion rather than comfort: roughly 119,000 new jobs but unemployment up to 4.4%, nudging rate-cut hopes around without giving clear direction.
For high-multiple tech,“uncertain Fed, firm dollar, noisy data” is poison. Bitcoin's drop toward the mid-$80,000s deepened the risk-off mood and hit speculative growth names.
At the market's edges, the tape showed classic crash-day extremes. Mobile-health Network Solutions surged 83%, Sonder Holdings 79%, Epsium Enterprise 66%, VisionSys AI 59% and Waldencast 57%.
On the other side, Brera Holdings' Class B shares collapsed 64%, USA Rare Earth warrants 60%, Creative Media & Community Trust 47%, NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund 46% and JX Luxventure 46%.
For now, Wall Street is sending a blunt message: AI remains a powerful long-term story, but not a free pass for limitless spending, lofty regulation-driven experiments or bubble-level valuations.
