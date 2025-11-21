Healthcare Quality Management (QMS) Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities In Integration With Patient-Generated Health Data, & Voice And NLP For Quality Documentation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|355
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|1.42 billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|2.51 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of AI, Ml, and Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Increasing Focus on Patient Safety and Clinical Quality Interoperability of Health Data & Health Information Exchange Growing Regulatory Requirements and Government Initiatives
Challenges
- Data Quality and Fragmentation Challenges Across Healthcare It Systems High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Quality Management Systems
Opportunities
- Integration With Patient-Generated Health Data (Pghd) Voice and Nlp for Quality Documentation
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Industry Trends
- AI-Driven Predictive Analytics Integration of Cloud-Based Quality Management Solutions Emphasis on Patient-Centered Care Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management Cross-Industry Collaboration for Innovation
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Driving Cost Savings and Care Quality Through Unified Data and Analytics Case Study 2: Boosting Accuracy and Compliance With Automated Quality Reporting Case Study 3: Improving Care Home Compliance and Operational Efficiency Through Automated Quality Management
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft) Premier Inc. Optum, Inc. (Unitedhealth Group) Intelex Technologies (Fortive) Dnv Rldatix Riskonnect, Inc. Hci Ideagen Medisolv, Inc. Valenz Health Oditek Solutions The Patient Safety Company (Tpsc) Morcare Youcomply, Ltd. (Viclarity) Simplerqms Navex Global, Inc. (Goldman Sachs) Providertrust Medtrainer
Other Players
- Okkala Solutions Private Limited Safequal Effivity Technologies, Inc. Title21 Health Solutions Medblaze (Infini) Etaskpro Qualityze Karminn Consultancy Network Meg
-
Global Healthcare Quality Management Market
