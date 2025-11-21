Healthcare Quality Management (QMS) Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities In Integration With Patient-Generated Health Data, & Voice And NLP For Quality Documentation

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Quality Management (QMS) Market by Offering [Software (Integrated), Service], Function (Compliance, Risk, Audit, CAPA, Change), Use Case (Quality, Analytics, Performance, Regulatory), End User (Hospital, ASC, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global healthcare quality management (QMS) market is projected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2030, up from USD 1.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.1%.

The report provides insights for established and new firms to leverage market opportunities and strengthen their market positions. It details market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering strategic insights about product development, market expansion, and competitive assessment.

This market is experiencing steady growth due to increased focus on patient safety, clinical quality, and transparency of outcomes. Regulatory requirements and government initiatives are further driving the adoption of quality management solutions by healthcare providers.

The integration of these systems allows hospitals and healthcare organizations to both monitor performance metrics and comply with regulations, enhancing overall accountability. Despite the strong drivers for adoption, challenges such as data quality issues and high costs associated with implementation and maintenance persist, potentially hindering full market potential.

By use case, the business intelligence & analytics segment leads during the forecast period.

The business intelligence (BI) & analytics segment commands the largest share of the healthcare QMS market and is set to retain its dominance. Data-driven decision-making and predictive insights are crucial as healthcare organizations aim to optimize performance. BI solutions facilitate real-time data analysis across clinical, financial, and operational spheres, ensuring compliance and quality improvements.

Advanced analytics are key in identifying care gaps, managing patient outcomes, and maximizing resource allocation, critical under the value-based care model shift. The seamless integration of cloud platforms enhances interoperability, further driving BI's pivotal role as a solution for healthcare stakeholders.

Software offerings forecast the fastest growth in the healthcare QMS market.

Software solutions are anticipated to expand swiftly, driven by demand for scalable and flexible quality management tools. These software systems automate various functions, significantly reducing administrative load while providing quality metric visibility, crucial for compliance and decision-making.

The rise of cloud-based platforms, coupled with electronic health record (EHR) integration and enhanced analytics capabilities, propels software adoption. Providers focus on care quality, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance, positioning software as a growth driver during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region experiences the highest growth rate.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth within the healthcare QMS market. This is bolstered by governmental healthcare initiatives, investments in digital health technologies, and an emphasis on patient safety. Emerging economies such as India and China contribute significantly to this growth through expanding healthcare infrastructure.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations necessitates robust platforms for outcome monitoring, error reduction, and efficiency improvements. Cloud-based IT solutions and partnerships with global tech vendors drive faster deployment of quality management systems in the region.

Regional data collected from key players includes Nuance Communications, Premier Inc., Optum, RLDatix, and Intelex Technologies, among others. Research involved in-depth interviews with executives from various market-leading companies to better understand the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

