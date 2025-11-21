Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION
For further information, contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
Attachment
-
PDMR notification form Christoph Baldegger
Legal Disclaimer:
