Drug Formulation Market To Reach US $2894.29 Billion By 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Drug Formulation Market?The pharmaceutical formulation industry has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which is projected to increase from $1908.89 billion in 2024 to $2045.31 billion in 2025, will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This surge during the historical period is a result of advancements in biopharmaceuticals, the development of drugs tailored to the patient's needs, personalized treatments, regulatory approval for rare disease drugs, and heightened investment in research and development.

Expectations are high for a significant expansion in the drug formulation market over the coming years, with forecasts predicting growth to ""$2894.29 billion by 2029, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period is backed by the advancements in technologies such as 3D printing, a concentrated emphasis on pediatric formulations, the institutions of biological drug delivery systems, the adoption of green chemistry in formulations, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The predicted major trends during this period suggest a dominance of biopharmaceuticals and biologics, the emergence of advanced drug delivery systems, a shift towards personalized medicine and individualized formulations, the incorporation of nanotechnology, and a focus on lifecycle management and reformulation strategies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Drug Formulation Global Market Growth?

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the drug formulation industry. Chronic diseases are generally characterized as conditions lasting at least a year or longer, necessitating continuous healthcare intervention, hindering daily activities, or both. The formulation of drugs has the capability to curb chronic disease prevalence by harnessing various delivery methods to enhance therapeutic effectiveness and reduce negative effects through its impact on drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. For example, as per a report by the US-based biomedical research agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in September 2022, it is projected in the United States that by 2023, the count of individuals aged 50 and above suffering from at least one chronic disease will surge by 99.5%, escalating from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million in 2050. Furthermore, the population suffering from multimorbidity is projected to increase by 91.16%, escalating from 7.8304 million in 2020 to 14.968 million in 2050. Thus, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the drug formulation industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Drug Formulation Market?

Major players in the Drug Formulation include:

. AstraZeneca PLC

. The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. Eli Lilly and Company

. Gilead Sciences Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. Novartis AG

. Pfizer Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Drug Formulation Market?

Emerging technologies are becoming a significant trend within the drug formulation industry. Major industry players are directing their resources toward the development and deployment of innovative technologies to solidify their market presence. For example, Merck & Co., Inc., a pharmaceutical firm based in the US, unveiled its Merck Digital Sciences Studio (MDSS) in June 2022. This initiative aims to foster the development of ground-breaking technologies for drug research and development using Azure Cloud's robust computing and Merck's team of discovery and clinical experts. This collaborative project includes partners such as the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), a company owned by the New Jersey Institute of Technology, with investments from the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, and McKesson Ventures. Microsoft will offer technological assistance to start-up firms in this project.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Drug Formulation Market Report?

The drug formulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Dosage Form: Oral formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Inhalation Formulations

2) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Injectable, Sprays, Suspensions, Powders, Other Formulations

3) By Therapy Area: Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Pain, Diabetes, Cancer, Respiratory Diseases, Other Diseases

4) By End-User: Big Pharma, Small And Medium Pharma, Biotech Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Oral Formulations: Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids Or Solutions

2) By Parenteral Formulations: Injectables, Implants, Infusions

3) By Topical Formulations: Creams, Ointments, Gels, Transdermal Patches

4) By Inhalation Formulations: Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Drug Formulation Industry?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the drug formulation market. The report predicts the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

