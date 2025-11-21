Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Driving Compliance And Data Security - Datapatrol At The Saudi Global CISO Summit 2025


2025-11-21 04:15:58
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With compliance and insider threat protection emerging as top priorities for Saudi enterprises, DataPatrol will showcase its solutions at the Saudi Global CISO Summit 2025, taking place in Riyadh on November 24th.

At the summit, DataPatrol will highlight how its innovative insider threat management solutions enable Saudi enterprises to:
●Align with NCA ECC and international standards, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR
●Prevent unauthorized sharing through real-time, dynamic watermarking
●Gain visibility and traceability to reduce insider risks
●Protect sensitive data without disrupting productivity

“As Saudi businesses accelerate their digital transformation under Vision 2030, security leaders are focusing on compliance and stronger data protection. We look forward to engaging with CISOs in Riyadh and demonstrating how DataPatrol provides reliable, future-ready security.”

DataPatrol remains committed to supporting enterprises and government entities across Saudi Arabia in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and building resilience against insider threats. By delivering compliance-ready solutions, the company empowers organizations to safeguard sensitive data, maintain operational confidence, and advance securely on their digital transformation journey.

Event Details
●Saudi Global CISO Summit 2025
●Date: 24th, November 2025
●Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

To learn more about DataPatrol, visit:

