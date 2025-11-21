From Walkout To Winner: Who Is Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch?

The Miss Universe 2025 title winner has been announced after a controversy-filled edition, and one of the contestants at the centre of the social-media storm has taken the crown.

During the final moments of the competition, the two remaining beauty queens stood on stage leaning against each other, their hands pressed together as they awaited the winner's announcement.

Recommended For You

The two were representing Thailand, the host nation of the 2025 pageant, and Mexico, whose delegate Fátima Bosch had been involved in a verbal spat with Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dramatic walkout

The beauty pageant got off to a rocky start after a heated exchange took place between the participants and the hosts, Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director, Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Nawat allegedly called Miss Mexico a "dumbhead" during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media.

Bosch staged a walkout, and other beauty queens rose in solidarity. As she left in an evening gown and high heels, she was flanked by Miss Iraq‭, ‬who wore a bejewelled floor-length robe‭.‬

Other beauty queens later hesitated to follow her, as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate to ‬“sit down”‭.‬

Bosch stood up for herself, and said "the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice‭.‬"

Miss Universe walk-out reactions

The moment sparked a social media firestorm; Nawat was also berated by the Miss Universe Organisation‭, whose president Raul Rocha said Nawat had "forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host".

His theatrical antics caught the eyes of many, as he appeared wearing a tuxedo, dabbing his eyes with a handkerchief, saying he had been "betrayed."

But that was not all; he stood before the beauty queens with an apology, saying he was "only human." However, he was since dismissed from this edition of Miss Universe; Rocha revealed that "corporate and legal actions" would be taken for the "malicious acts" committed by Nawat.

After Bosch refused to be disrespected, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum‭ reacted, and offered her recognition, saying "women look prettier when we speak out‭‬".‭

Longtime volunteer

Born in 2000 in Mexico's Tobasco, the 25-year-old is not a stranger to crowns. She won her first beauty pageant Flor Tabasco at seventeen, and subsequently pursued a degree in Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, later advancing her studies at NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy.

Bosch was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD at an early age, but she did not let that stop her. She transformed her journey into a passion for serving others, as a longtime volunteer with migrants and vulnerable communities.

A beauty queen with many talents – she is a designer, poet, photographer, and painter, she harnesses her capabilities to do good. Bosch designed hoodies with phrases in solidarity of migrants, with proceeds going directly to the Migrant Heart programme.

The Miss Universe 2025 title holder is also a huge advocate of sustainable fashion, creating art from materials that may seem like they hold no value anymore.