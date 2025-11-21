Avataar-Backed Capillary Technologies Lists Publicly, Marking Second IPO From Portfolio
|
Aneesh Reddy (L) Mohan Kumar (R)
Avataar first partnered with Capillary in 2019. Since then, Capillary has evolved into a platform serving global companies. Capillary works with 19 of the Fortune 500 clients/brands (data as of June 2025).
Mohan Kumar of Avataar Venture Partners said,“This milestone reinforces our belief that India can produce global, publicly-listed leaders built on profitability and governance, such as Capillary and RateGain. It also illustrates the value of a patient-capital mindset in supporting founders through their long-term journeys.”
Aneesh Reddy, Founder & CEO, Capillary Technologies, added,“Avataar has been more than an investor; they've been a long-standing partner through key phases of our scale journey. Their team has been alongside us as we institutionalised the processes required for global expansion. Today's listing is a new beginning and a validation of the long-term partnership approach that has enabled us to go the distance and reach this milestone.”
As one of India's leading funds with over $1 billion deployed, Avataar focuses on partnering with founders at scale as they expand globally and accelerate growth.
Avataar continues to demonstrate a differentiated model for venture capital in India: building companies for longevity, not valuation, and bridging the gap between private capital and public-market readiness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment