Slovenia Launches Digital Nomad Visa: A Gateway To Europe's Green Oasis Of Culture, Nature And Innovation

Often described as Europe's green heart, Slovenia is a land where natural beauty is always just a few steps away. Two-thirds of the country is covered by forests, and one-third of its territory is protected. Alpine peaks, crystal-clear lakes, ancient vineyards, sun-kissed Mediterranean coastlines and rolling green hills coexist within short distances, making Slovenia perfect for digital nomads and remote workers.

Slovenia's cities-Ljubljana, Maribor, Koper, Celje and others-combine historical charm with contemporary creativity. Ljubljana, a proud European Green Capital, enchants visitors with pedestrian-friendly streets, tranquil riverbanks, vibrant cultural life and abundant green spaces. Culinary tradition thrives throughout the country, with influences from Alpine, Mediterranean and Pannonian regions blending into a rich gastronomic identity. From local markets to Michelin-starred restaurants, Slovenia celebrates authentic flavours and sustainable practices.

While rich in natural beauty, Slovenia remains a modern, connected and innovation-driven nation. High-speed internet covers almost the entire country, while coworking spaces, tech parks and start-up hubs support collaboration and professional growth. According to the Global Peace Index (GPI), Slovenia has consistently maintained its position as one of the safest countries in the world. In 2025, it secured the impressive 9th position.

One of Slovenia's greatest strengths lies in its remarkable compactness. In just one hour, travellers can move from the vibrant streets of Ljubljana to Alpine trails or Adriatic shores - and in two, to the rolling wine regions of the east. This geographic convenience allows remote workers to enjoy a lifestyle where leisure and exploration naturally complement professional routines.

Home to globally recognised innovators such as Outfit7, Celtra, Dewesoft, GenePlanet, Mediately and Juicy Marbles, Slovenia embodies a forward-looking spirit grounded in tradition, nature and community.

With the new Digital Nomad Visa, Slovenia warmly welcomes remote workers to discover a destination where natural beauty, culture and innovation flourish side by side.

