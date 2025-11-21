Qatar Sign Off With Three More Medals In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Team Qatar concluded its participation in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, with another silver medal and two bronze medals yesterday.

Qatar's fencing team clinched the silver medal in the men's foil team event, while the national handball team added a new bronze to its rich record of achievements. In athletics, Abubaker Haydar claimed the bronze medal in the men's 800m race.

These three medals raised Team Qatar's final tally at the Games to 11 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze.



Qatar's fencing team earned a silver medal in the men's team foil.

Qatar's fencing team - consisting of Khalid Al-Yafei, Adham Al-Deeb, and Abdullah Khalifa - earned the silver medal in the men's team foil after a narrow loss in the final against Uzbekistan, 43-45.

Meanwhile, the men's epee team - Youssef Abdul-Tawab, Mohammed Abdalli, and Abdulrahman Al-Jadra - exited the competition in the Round of 16 after losing to Kyrgyzstan 37-45. The women's epee team - Thikrayat Al-Abdullah, Fatima Al-Maadid, and Sheikha Jasem - also exited in the same round after losing to Saudi Arabia 37-43.

The Qatar national handball team secured the bronze medal after defeating the UAE 36-28 in the third-place playoff.

Haydar claimed the bronze medal in the men's 800m race with a time of 1:46.26. Meanwhile, Moaz Ibrahim finished fourth in the discus throw with a mark of 56.9 meters.



A Qatar player prepares to shoot during the match against UAE.

Qatar Athletics Federation President Mohammed Issa Al-Fadala praised Haydar's accomplishment, saying:“This bronze medal reflects the strong position of Qatari athletics internationally and our ability to remain competitive. Haydar delivered a powerful performance and deserved this result.”

Meanwhile, Qatari camel rider Hazam Abdullah Al-Nadeela, on the camel Hattash, finished fourth in the men's 2 km race at Al-Janadriyah. Saudi Arabia's Ahmed Al-Juhani won gold, while UAE riders Rashid Al-Kaabi and Matar Al-Mehri won silver and bronze respectively.

In the 8 km race, Saudi riders claimed gold and silver, while UAE's Matar Al-Mehri took the bronze.