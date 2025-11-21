Aafoor Dazzles Under Lights At Al Uqda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the lights at Al Uqda Racecourse, Al Jeryan Stud's Aafoor captured The Late Sheikh Ali Bin Faleh Al Thani Cup, delivering a commanding display under jockey Szczepan Mazur last evening.

The four-year-old gelding remained strong throughout the 2100m Thoroughbred Conditions race, producing a late burst to outpace Captain Winters by two-and-a-half lengths at the finish.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faleh Al Thani honoured the connections, with trainer M.H.K. Al Attiyah receiving the trophy on behalf of Al Jeryan Stud.

The nine-race card featured a series of thrilling contests, highlighted by a treble for Wathnan Racing in partnership with trainer Alban de Mieulle and jockey Soufiane Saadi.

They opened their account with Rothstein winning the Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95) by a length, followed by impressive victories for Equinoxe in the Local Thoroughbred Conditions and Arman in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (80-110).



Szczepan Mazur guides Aafoor to victory.

Trainer Gassim Al Ghazali and jockey Marco Casamento also celebrated a double, with Silca Blue winning the Thoroughbred Open Race for 2YOs and Loose Cannon topping the Thoroughbred Handicap (85-105).

Al Ghazali praised the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) senior management for responding to trainers' requests to hold the races in the evening, noting that the experience was excellent and the lighting was“very good.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al Jehani-trained Zah'ran Al Shahania dominated the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, winning the 2100m contest by four lengths with Arnaud De Lepine in the saddle. Ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, Al Shaqab Racing's Lubara outsmarted rivals to claim the 1400m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate by six lengths.

Action culminated in a thrilling 2100m Purebred Arabian Conditions race, where Lukas Delozier guided Aneed Al Shahania to a one-length victory for owner Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The Al Uqda Racecourse will host another nine races tomorrow, highlighted by the feature Qetaifan Cup – Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2).