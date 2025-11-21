Winners Of Most Beautiful Home And School Gardens Competition Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality announced the results of the competition for the most beautiful home and school gardens for the year 2025, which comes within the framework of the Ministry's efforts aimed at promoting the culture of afforestation and greening, improving the quality of life.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, stated that the competition for the most beautiful home and school garden represents one of the initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental culture and establishing the concept of sustainable agriculture among members of society, in support of the Ministry of Municipality's directives..

The results of the competition resulted in the house of Sheikha Naila bint Fahd Al Thani from Al Dhaayen Municipality winning first place with a percentage of 86.2%. In the most beautiful school garden competition, Ruqaya Preparatory School from Doha Municipality won first place with a rate of 86.2%,

Al-Karani announced the launch of the improved version of the Most Beautiful Home and School Garden Competition for the year 2026.