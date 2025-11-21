Post Office Scheme: How Rs 10 Lakh Can Fetch You Steady Monthly Returns
A lot of people want to invest their money without any risk. For people like them, the Post Office has introduced a scheme called the Monthly Income Scheme. Let's find out the full details of this scheme now.
The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is a government-backed plan for steady monthly income. Your investment is totally risk-free, and the interest rate is locked for 5 years.
Here are the investment limits for individuals: Single Account: Max Rs 9 lakh. Joint Account: Max Rs 15 lakh. This means a couple can easily invest Rs 10 lakh in a joint account.
The current interest rate on MIS is 7.4% annually, credited to your savings account monthly. The rate is fixed for 5 years, and you can even reinvest the interest.
If you invest Rs 10 lakh in a joint account at 7.4% annual interest, you'll receive Rs 6,166 monthly. This amount gets deposited into your savings account, a great income source.
Over 5 years (60 months), you'll earn Rs 3,69,960 in interest. After five years, your total becomes Rs 13,69,960. That's nearly Rs 3.7 lakh in risk-free interest alone!
