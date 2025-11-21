15 Workers Killed After Boiler Explodes At Glue-Making Factory In Pakistan (WATCH)
At least 15 workers were killed, and many others injured after a boiler exploded at a glue-making factory in eastern Pakistan. The explosion happened in the morning at an industrial facility in Faisalabad district, some 130 kilometres from Lahore, the provincial capital, a local administrator said.
According to reports, multiple buildings collapsed, and dozens are trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.
