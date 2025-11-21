Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
15 Workers Killed After Boiler Explodes At Glue-Making Factory In Pakistan (WATCH)

2025-11-21 03:10:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At least 15 workers were killed, and many others injured after a boiler exploded at a glue-making factory in eastern Pakistan. The explosion happened in the morning at an industrial facility in Faisalabad district, some 130 kilometres from Lahore, the provincial capital, a local administrator said.

According to reports, multiple buildings collapsed, and dozens are trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.

MENAFN21112025007385015968ID1110377833



AsiaNet News

