Jharkhand SHOCKER! Family Kills Daughter After Finding Her With Boyfriend, Tries Secret Cremation

A tragic case has come to light from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, where a teenage girl was allegedly beaten to death by her own family. Police say they acted just in time to stop the family from secretly cremating her body. Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening. The girl, around 15 years old, was allegedly caught with her boyfriend by her family. According to officers, this led to a violent attack in which she was beaten to death.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Neeraj Kumar confirmed that the local police station received a tip-off about the killing. The information suggested that the family was trying to hide the crime by burning the body quickly.

Police stop secret cremation attempt

Acting on the alert, a police team rushed to the cremation ground in the Garhwa town police station area. When they reached the site, they found family members preparing the pyre.

The moment the police arrived, most of the family members ran away from the spot. However, the girl's father and brother were caught and arrested.

Post-mortem ordered to confirm cause of death

The police stopped the cremation and took the body into custody. It has now been sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials say the medical report will help confirm the exact cause of death and support the investigation.

Police say it appears to be honour killing

SDPO Neeraj Kumar said that initial findings strongly suggest that this is a case of honour killing, where family members kill someone to“protect family reputation”.

A formal case has been registered. Police are questioning the father and brother and are searching for the other relatives who fled the scene.

The shocking case has once again raised concerns about rising honour-related violence in parts of India. Police say action will be taken against everyone involved once the investigation is completed.

