In Odesa, Five Injured In Nighttime Drone Attack

2025-11-21 03:05:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Faceboo.

Enemy drone impacts caused fires in residential buildings, a car service station with vehicles, and an administrative building. Private houses and cargo vehicles were also damaged.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 16 people, including two children.

Preliminary information indicates that five people were injured, including one child.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported on Telegram that the strike partially destroyed a private residential building and damaged neighboring homes. The car service building and an administrative building were hit. Several cars were destroyed, and cargo vehicles were damaged. Relevant services are working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting the damage.

According to Kiper, a 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized with thermal burns, and a 70-year-old man sustained a head injury. Doctors are providing all necessary care.

Other two injured - a 67-year-old man with an acute stress reaction and a 43-year-old with facial burns - are receiving outpatient medical care.



As Ukrinform previously reported, four people were initially known to have been injured in the nighttime enemy attack on Odesa.

Photo: SES

UkrinForm

