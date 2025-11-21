MCIT, Moehe Organise Series Of Awareness Workshops On AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), organised a series of awareness workshops under the SMEs Go Digital Programme.

The workshops targeted small and medium enterprises operating in the education sector and aimed to promote the adoption of digital solutions and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance services provided within Qatar's education ecosystem.

The workshops highlighted the role of digital transformation and AI in driving innovation across SMEs operating in the education sector, and included specialised sessions delivered by experts in digital transformation in education. Participants gained valuable insights into the pivotal role of digital technologies in empowering these enterprises, along with practical examples of AI applications that contribute to improving students' learning experiences, increasing operational efficiency, and creating new opportunities for business growth.

In this context, Faraj Jassim Abdullah, Director of the Digital Economy Department at MCIT, stated,“Enhancing the adoption of digital solutions among small and medium enterprises through artificial intelligence is a national priority, as it plays a vital role in achieving the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030. SMEs are a key driver of the nation's digital advancement, and our collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education reflects this vision by equipping SMEs operating in the education sector with modern tools and technologies that improve the quality of education and enrich both student and teacher experiences.”

Eman Ali Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Educational Services Centres Department at MoEHE, stated,“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is committed to preparing Qatar's next generation of leaders by equipping them with all the tools and technologies needed to succeed in a digital world shaped by artificial intelligence.

Awareness workshops were delivered to the educational service centres licensed by the Ministry to support their digital transformation journey and to demonstrate how modern technologies and AI can be utilised to enhance the quality of educational services, such as analysing learner performance, automating administrative processes, and developing interactive educational content.”

She added:“Our close collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stems from our belief in the importance of empowering small and medium-sized enterprises to serve as a foundation for adopting digital transformation, which in turn strengthens Qatar's position as a global leader in education and training.”