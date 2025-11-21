403
John J. Mearsheimer To Visit Japan: Keynote Speech And Discussion At THE CORE FORUM Winter 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The CORE FORUM (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yuki Oikawa) is pleased to announce that Professor John J. Mearsheimer, one of the world's most influential scholars of international politics and Professor Emeritus at the University of Chicago, will visit Japan to deliver a keynote lecture and participate in a high-level discussion at THE CORE FORUM Winter 2025.
The forum will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the International Conference Hall, Tokyo Big Sight.
Professor Mearsheimer's keynote address will focus on the theme:
“Japan's Strategy in the Changing World”
In the discussion session, he will be joined by Sosei Kamiya, leader of the Sanseitō Party, and Yuki Oikawa, Representative Director of THE CORE FORUM. The panel will engage in an in-depth debate on the theme:
“Anti-Globalism and Realism”
Media representatives are welcome to apply for interview opportunities on the day of the event.
・Program Schedule
Discussion:“Japan's Current Situation and Challenges” -Mr. Kan Ito × Mr. Sohei Kamiya × Yuki Oikawa (60 min)
Keynote Lecture by Professor Mearsheimer:“Japan's Strategy in the Changing World” (60 min)
Discussion:“Anti-Globalism and Realism” - Professor Mearsheimer × Mr. Sohei Kamiya × Yuki Oikawa (90 min)
・Event Information / Ticket Sales
General ticket sales began on October 19, 2025, at 12:00 JST.
Event Overview
Event Title: THE CORE FORUM Winter 2025
Date & Venue: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Tokyo Big Sight – Conference Tower, International Conference Hall
Doors Open / Start Time: 13:00 doors open / 14:00 start
Scheduled End: 19:00
Organizer: The CORE FORUM (General Incorporated Association)
Event details and ticket purchase
・About THE CORE FORUM
THE CORE FORUM, a General Incorporated Association, was established in June 2024 with the aim of becoming a gathering place for anti-globalists from around the world. The mission of THE CORE FORUM is to fight against“globalism” and the“deep state” that erode the world, and to restore freedom, democracy, and humanity.
website
・Media Inquiries / Interview Requests
Members of the press are welcome to attend. A dedicated interview session with Professor Mearsheimer will be held immediately after the forum in a designated press room. The session is scheduled to run for approximately 20 minutes (subject to adjustment). We invite interested media outlets to join us for this opportunity.
THE CORE FORUM – Secretariat
E-mail:...
