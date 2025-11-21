Donald Trump Jr. On Three-Day Udaipur Visit From Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., will arrive in Udaipur on Friday evening to attend a wedding this week.

He will stay at a luxury hotel situated on the banks of Lake Pichola.

For his three-day stay from November 21 to 23, all 82 rooms and three luxury suites of the hotel have been completely booked for him and other guests.

The grand wedding will take place on November 23 at the palace, in the middle of Lake Pichola.

The celebrations are for Netra Mantena, daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, an American-born groom.

Trump Jr. will reside in the Maharaja Suite, priced at Rs 10 lakh per night.

The Royal Suite, costing Rs 7 lakh per night, has also been reserved.

General guests will not be allowed entry during this period. A dedicated corridor has been built inside the hotel for Trump Jr.'s movement.

A US Secret Service team and local police are stationed at the property.

Luxury vehicles with Haryana number plates have been brought in for guest transportation; no hotel vehicles are being used.

Trump Jr. will land at Dabok Airport at 5.15 p.m. via a chartered aircraft. He will proceed directly to the hotel and attend a musical concert at Zenana Mahal at 6 pm.

He is scheduled to participate in wedding events on November 22 and 23.

Actress Amyra Dastur hosted the welcome dinner on Thursday, featuring performances by Rajasthani Manganiyar artists.

Several Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, will arrive in four charter flights to attend the celebrations.

The interiors of the hotel feature gold work on the walls and ceilings, while the bedroom and kitchen showcase intricate silver detailing.

From the hotel, guests enjoy panoramic views of Lake Pichola along with a curated menu of international cuisines for all meals.

High security and special arrangements are in place in the wake of high-profile personalities arriving in the lake city, said officials.