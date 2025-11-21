Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|13 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 200
|36.08
|36.25
|35.95
|151 536
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.08
|36.25
|35.90
|144 320
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|14 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 806
|35.60
|35.75
|35.40
|171 094
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|35.58
|35.75
|35.40
|106 740
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|16 006
|35.84
|36.25
|35.40
|573 690
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 693 shares during the period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 493 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 November 2025
|1 400
|35.94
|36.00
|35.90
|50 316
|14 November 2025
|1 210
|35.52
|35.65
|35.35
|42 979
|17 November 2025
|1 200
|35.32
|35.70
|34.90
|42 384
|18 November 2025
|1 483
|34.44
|34.65
|34.10
|51 075
|19 November 2025
|400
|34.25
|34.30
|34.20
|13 700
|Total
|5 693
|200 454
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 November 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 November 2025
|200
|35.75
|35.75
|35.75
|7 150
|17 November 2025
|293
|35.57
|35.70
|35.30
|10 422
|18 November 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 November 2025
|1 000
|34.70
|34.90
|34.50
|34 700
|Total
|1 493
|52 272
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 319 shares.
On 19 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 114 609 own shares, or 4.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
