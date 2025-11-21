Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award 2025 Goes To Loo Zhi Xin For Bio-Lubricant Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award Committee is proud to announce Loo Zhi Xin from Universiti Malaysia Perlis as the recipient of the 2025 Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award. Ms. Loo's project, which focuses on developing a green bio-lubricant derived from crude palm oil, was recognized for its technical excellence, sustainability impact, and real-world applicability.

Her research employs a two-step transesterification process to produce bio-lubricants with superior properties, offering a viable alternative to conventional petroleum-based lubricants. By integrating Life Cycle Assessment, pinch analysis, and economic modelling into a unified framework, Ms. Loo was able to evaluate environmental impacts, energy efficiency, and cost, guiding the design of her innovative process.

A particularly notable aspect of her work is the use of heat recovery from the exothermic transesterification reaction to preheat the feedstock. This simple yet effective approach reduces external energy consumption and lowers carbon emissions, exemplifying how sustainability can be achieved through practical engineering solutions.

Reflecting on her achievement, Loo Zhi Xin shared:“Winning this award means a lot to me. It is an honor that reminds me all the effort, long hours, and challenges were worth it. It motivates me to continue exploring sustainable technologies and improving as a chemical engineer. This recognition gives me confidence to pursue projects with both technical and environmental value. I am very thankful to my supervisor and friends who supported me throughout this journey. This award is not just my achievement; it reflects the teamwork, encouragement, and inspiration I received from everyone around me. It will always remain a special part of my learning journey.”

The founder and Chair of the Award Committee, Hong Wai Onn, congratulated Ms. Loo, saying:“This award celebrates ingenuity, perseverance, and sustainable impact. Since its inception in 2021, the Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award has aimed to nurture the next generation of chemical engineers, inspiring them to integrate sustainability into innovative projects. We are delighted to continue supporting young talent like Loo Zhi Xin, whose work demonstrates how Malaysian engineers can contribute to global sustainability challenges.”

About the Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award

The Hong Wai Onn Individual Project Award was established to recognize and support undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional technical and sustainable innovation. Awarded annually to an undergraduate completing an outstanding research project related to the palm oil processing industry, the award highlights work that advances efficiency, process safety, and environmental responsibility, while demonstrating practical viability for industry adoption.

Founded by Eur Ing Hong Wai Onn, a chartered chemical engineer and advocate for sustainable industrial solutions, the award continues to champion emerging talent and inspire the next generation of engineers through this and other initiatives.