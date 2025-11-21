Qatar, Italy Discuss Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic H E Guido Crosetto, and his accompanying delegation, during his official visit to the State of Qatar. The meeting discussed topics of common interest between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

