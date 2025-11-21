Environment Minister Meets Ambassador Of Pakistan

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Aamer. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation and relations in environmental fields and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.

