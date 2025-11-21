Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EDB, Tajikistan Tax Committee To Boost Digital Transformation Under New Mou


2025-11-21 02:04:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 21. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Tajikistan's Tax Committee have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance cooperation on digital transformation and regional integration projects in the tax sector, the bank said, Trend reports.

The partnership aims to support the rollout of modern digital tools and practices across Tajikistan's tax administration, improve the efficiency of public services, and strengthen both institutions as centers of expertise in digital transformation.

Under the memorandum, the EDB and the Tax Committee will work together to develop digital solutions for tax operations, implement cross-border integration initiatives among EDB member states, and build institutional capacity in digitalization.

By July 2025, the EDB cumulative portfolio included 319 projects with a total investment volume of $19.1 billion. The bulk of the portfolio consists of projects with cross-border integration impact in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and engineering. The bank's operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

MENAFN21112025000187011040ID1110377623



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search