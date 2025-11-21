Azerbaijan's Baku Rolls Out D-8 Media Forum (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, themed “Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion,” got underway in Baku. It features heads of media-related institutions, leading media organizations from the D-8 member states, other high-ranking representatives, and well-known experts in the field, Trend reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, first read President Ilham Aliyev's address to the Forum participants.

The Forum includes two panel sessions focused on“Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation” and“Strategic Communication and Crisis Management.” There is also a workshop titled“Media Ethics in a Digitalising World: Technologies, Trends and Narratives.”

Almost 150 delegates are attending the Forum. This includes 71 foreign representatives from the eight member countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

Will be updated







