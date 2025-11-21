Kazmunaygas, CNCEC Discuss Prospects For Oil, Gas Chemistry Sector Dev't In Kazakhstan
CNCEC is a state-owned chemical engineering corporation based in China, with a diverse portfolio spanning over 50 countries worldwide. The corporation is responsible for the construction of 90 percent of China's chemical capacity and 50 percent of its petrochemical capacity.
Under an EPC contract, CNCEC completed the construction of the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) polypropylene plant in the Atyrau region, which commenced operations in 2022. From January to September 2025, the plant produced a total of 135,000 tons of polypropylene.
