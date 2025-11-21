EDB Backs Preliminary Study For Border Transport Hub In Tajikistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed a tripartite technical assistance agreement with Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport and the Public-Private Partnership Project Implementation Center to develop a feasibility study for a new transport-logistics center at the Fotehobod border crossing, Trend reports via the bank.

The deal, signed in Dushanbe, launches the EDB's Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) project to prepare a preliminary economic and technical assessment of the initiative and to strengthen local expertise in evaluating infrastructure projects under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

“We see significant potential in building modern logistics infrastructure in Tajikistan,” said Vladimir Yakunin, EDB Director for Tajikistan.“The preparation of the feasibility study for Fotehobod is an important step toward a large-scale project that could significantly improve cross-border trade efficiency. Following the study, the EDB is ready to consider financing the construction of the new logistics hub. We are confident this project will reinforce Tajikistan's role as a key regional transport node.”

The project aligns with Tajikistan's 2023–2028 National Logistics Development Program, which aims to modernize infrastructure, improve project preparation, and attract investment to the transport-logistics sector.

The EDB said the initiative will enhance the quality of infrastructure project preparation, strengthen professional capacity, and lay the foundation for large-scale investments that could boost regional trade flows.

As of July 2025, the EDB's cumulative portfolio includes 319 projects totaling $19.1 billion, with a focus on transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and machinery.