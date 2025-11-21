Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan To Secure New Link To Turkish Ports With Zangezur Corridor Launch, Minister Says

2025-11-21 02:04:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. The Zangezur corridor will provide Kazakhstan with a new route to Turkish ports, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin told reporters at the Kazakh President's residence, Trend reports, Trend reports.

"Currently, we are going through Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Black Sea ports of Georgia. This route will allow us to reach Nakhchivan and then directly to the seaports of Türkiye," he said.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (the so-called“Trump Route”) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialled an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

Trend News Agency

