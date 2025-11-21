Kashmir's Craft Traditions Take Centre Stage at 'Know Your Artisan' Carnival

Srinagar- Building on the overwhelming response to the first three editions of the 'Know Your Artisan' (KYA) series held last month at Polo View Market, Jhelum Riverfront and Ghanta Ghar, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir (DOHHK) launched a grand three-day 'Know Your Artisan' Craft Carnival at the scenic Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Residency Road, under its vibrant ' Soulful Kashmir ' campaign.

The event was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, who praised the department for creating platforms that spotlight Kashmir's master artisans and their centuries-old craftsmanship.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Garg said such exhibitions carry immense transformative potential.“Initiatives like 'Know Your Artisan' bring our master craftsmen to the forefront, giving them a deserving platform to showcase Kashmir's rich craft heritage to both local and global audiences. These programmes not only revive our traditions but also empower artisans economically, ensuring their skills endure for generations,” he said.

He added that exports of Kashmiri handicrafts and handloom products have doubled in the last four years, significantly boosting artisan incomes.

The carnival comes on the heels of Srinagar earning two prestigious international recognitions - UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2021 and its recent inclusion as the 63rd World Craft City by the World Crafts Council (WCC) in 2024. These accolades have further cemented the city's reputation as a global centre for craft excellence, renowned for Pashmina weaving, hand-knotted carpets, papier-mâché and walnut wood carving.

A large gathering of senior officials and craft lovers marked the opening, where 36 curated stalls were unveiled. These feature a comprehensive range of GI-certified crafts including Pashmina, Kani shawls, hand-knotted carpets, alongside ODOP (One District One Product) and District Export Hub items.

Adding to the attraction are live craft demonstrations, giving visitors an intimate look into labour-intensive processes, and interactive 'Try Your Hand' zones where people can attempt chain-stitch embroidery, Pashmina weaving and walnut wood carving under artisan guidance.

The venue buzzed with activity as locals, tourists, families and craft enthusiasts thronged the Chinar-lined park, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere in the heart of the city.