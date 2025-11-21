403
One Scales Launches LLMS.TXT Generator To Make Websites Discoverable By AI Models
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One Scales today launched the LLMS Generator, the most comprehensive tool available for optimizing any website for AI discovery, regardless of platform.
The tool generates llms, llms-full, and markdown files in seconds, making it simple for websites on any platform-from Shopify and WordPress to custom builds-to be discovered and recommended by ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok.
"Most llms generators only create basic summaries, but ours goes further by providing complete markdown content for every page," says Ori Tzvielli, Owner of One Scales. "Whether you're running an e-commerce store, SaaS platform, or blog, this is the only tool that gives AI models everything they need to truly understand your site."
Key features include:
- Automatic sitemap detection and smart content categorization
- Complete markdown conversion for all pages
- Resume capability for failed runs
- Works with any website platform or CMS
- Automation and scheduling available
The LLMS Generator addresses a critical need as AI-powered search and recommendations reshape online visibility. Unlike other tools, it delivers both the index file and full content archives, ensuring websites are properly represented across all AI platforms.
For businesses interested in SEO, GEO, AIO, and AEO optimization, this launch provides a turnkey solution that works regardless of technical infrastructure.
Watch a demo:
Learn more at
