'Bullied, Approached Teacher Before Suicide': CBSE Flags Major Child-Protection Failures In Jaipur Schoolgirl Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an inquiry into the death of a 9-year-old student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it found serious lapses in safety, child protection and school response.

The CBSE report said the Class 4 student, who died after jumping from the fourth floor, had faced sustained bullying, including verbal abuse with sexual references.

It also revealed that despite approaching her teacher twice on the day of the incident, the schoolgirl was never referred to the counsellor.