Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Bullied, Approached Teacher Before Suicide': CBSE Flags Major Child-Protection Failures In Jaipur Schoolgirl Case

'Bullied, Approached Teacher Before Suicide': CBSE Flags Major Child-Protection Failures In Jaipur Schoolgirl Case


2025-11-21 02:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an inquiry into the death of a 9-year-old student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it found serious lapses in safety, child protection and school response.

The CBSE report said the Class 4 student, who died after jumping from the fourth floor, had faced sustained bullying, including verbal abuse with sexual references.

It also revealed that despite approaching her teacher twice on the day of the incident, the schoolgirl was never referred to the counsellor.

MENAFN21112025007365015876ID1110377558



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search