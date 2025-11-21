Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border 2 To Ramayana: Top 5 Sunny Deol Film Releasing In 2026

Border 2 To Ramayana: Top 5 Sunny Deol Film Releasing In 2026


2025-11-21 02:00:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

There was a time when it was tough for Sunny Deol to get movies, and he was mostly working in his home productions. But now, he has a long list of upcoming films. Here are 5 of them that are set to release in 2026

Release Date: January 22, 2026

This war drama by Anurag Singh releases before Republic Day. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This drama is directed by Shashank Udapurkar. It stars Sunny Deol, Simran, and Preet Kamani, and will also feature an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

Release Date: 2026 (date TBD)

A period drama by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Aamir Khan. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol.

Release Date: 2026 (tentative)

Reports say this will be an action-packed film, now shooting in Mumbai. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, it stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Release Date: Nov 8, 2026 (tentative)

A mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Sunny Deol is Hanuman. The first part's budget is reportedly 900 crore.

MENAFN21112025007385015968ID1110377552



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search