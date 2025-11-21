Border 2 To Ramayana: Top 5 Sunny Deol Film Releasing In 2026

There was a time when it was tough for Sunny Deol to get movies, and he was mostly working in his home productions. But now, he has a long list of upcoming films. Here are 5 of them that are set to release in 2026

Release Date: January 22, 2026

This war drama by Anurag Singh releases before Republic Day. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This drama is directed by Shashank Udapurkar. It stars Sunny Deol, Simran, and Preet Kamani, and will also feature an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

Release Date: 2026 (date TBD)

A period drama by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Aamir Khan. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol.

Release Date: 2026 (tentative)

Reports say this will be an action-packed film, now shooting in Mumbai. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, it stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Release Date: Nov 8, 2026 (tentative)

A mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Sunny Deol is Hanuman. The first part's budget is reportedly 900 crore.