Rashmika Mandanna To Srinidhi Shetty: Top 5 Highest-Paid Kannada Actresses

Kannada actresses are now famous in other languages too, known for their beauty and acting. Do you know who's the highest-paid in Kannada? Here's the list of the top 5.

Rashmika Mandanna, who entered the film industry with Kirik Party, is now a star in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She is the highest-paid Kannada actress, earning 5-6 crores per movie.

KGF beauty Srinidhi Shetty is another high-earning actress, charging 4-5 crores per film. Srinidhi has already acted in Tamil and Telugu movies and is awaiting her next Kannada project.

Dimple Queen Rachita Ram's salary is 3 crore rupees. She currently has the most films in Kannada. She recently acted with Rajinikanth in the movie Coolie.

'Chutu Chutu' beauty Ashika Ranganath, making waves in Kannada and Telugu films with her looks and acting, earns around 3 crores. She is currently acting in Vishwambhara and Gathavaibhava.

Actress Shanvi Srivastava, who won hearts in films like Avane Srimannarayana, Masterpiece, Tarak, and Mufti, reportedly earns 2-3 crores per movie.